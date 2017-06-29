FG declares Thursdays “Tax Thursday” to create awareness

The Federal Government has declared every Thursday “Tax Thursday”. This is to create awareness among Nigerians on payment of tax and accrued benefits.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who made the declaration in Abuja on Thursday, said the programme will last one year, and will target at least 4 million new taxpayers from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Osinbajo spoke at the launching of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS where he also signed another executive order backing the implementation of the voluntary assets and income declaration scheme (VAIDS).

The order was signed on Thursday morning to ensure that the scheme, as designed by the ministry of finance, is backed by the full force of the law, leading to the payment of taxes and punishment of offenders after the nine-month grace period.