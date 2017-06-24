FG kicks off training of first batch of tax Liaison officers

The federal government has kicked off training for the first batch of community tax liaison officers in Abuja. The training is to help broaden the knowledge of the officers on procedures of Tax collection

The federal government had announces plans to recruit seven thousand five hundred graduates in the Npower scheme to help boost tax generation.

The federal government is now putting it’s plans to action withe the kick off of a pilot scheme which will involve the training of twenty- seven graduates of accounting and law in the federal capital.

After training , the graduates will be deployed to reach out across communities in the country in its bid to raise awareness on tax system.

Churches, Schools ,Mosques and markets among others the areas where they will enlighten citizens on their tax obligations.

The minister of finance pays a visit to the school, and the trainees express confidence that the training will go along way to help them in carrying out their duties as tax officers.

It is expected that the recruitment and training of these officers will improve the federal government’s plans towards improving the system of paying taxes in the Country.