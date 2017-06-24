FG urged to invest in Photography to preserve culture

The Federal government has been urged to invest in the art of Photography to create employment and help preserve the country’s culture.

Convener of a photography forum in Lagos, Segun Olotu has advocated the use of photography to address topical issues that will bring innovative change in the industry in Nigeria to measure up with international standard.

He stated that the Now Collectives conference was born out of a need to bring vibrant minds together, empowering them to create their own style of capturing awesome moments, connect with other world class photographers, learn, and be inspired to broaden their skills.