Home News FG urged to invest in Photography to preserve culture
News
Nigeria
0

FG urged to invest in Photography to preserve culture

0
0
now viewing

FG urged to invest in Photography to preserve culture

now playing

Qatar demands difficult to meet – U.S.

now playing

16 killed as suicide bombers attack University of Maiduguri

now playing

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

now playing

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

now playing

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

Image result for FG urged to invest in Photography to preserve cultureThe Federal government has been urged to invest in the art of Photography to create employment and help preserve the country’s culture.

Convener of a photography forum in Lagos, Segun Olotu has advocated the use of photography to address topical issues that will bring innovative change in the industry in Nigeria to measure up with international standard.

He stated that the Now Collectives conference was born out of a need to bring vibrant minds together, empowering them to create their own style of capturing awesome moments, connect with other world class photographers, learn, and be inspired to broaden their skills.

 

Related Posts

16 killed as suicide bombers attack University of Maiduguri

TVCN 0

Femi Gbajabiamila secures freedom for 40 Kirikiri inmates on birthday

TVCN 0

Six injured as car hits people in Newcastle

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

16 killed as suicide bombers attack University of Maiduguri

0
Close