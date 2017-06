Five suicide bombers have been killed in an explosion in Molai area of Damboa local government area in Borno state.

The five bomber, a male and four females suspected to be members of Boko Haram had gathered to move into Maiduguri before the male carrier’s bomb accidentally went off killing all the five members of the group.

The explosion comes barely three days after five bombs went off within the University of Maiduguri environment.