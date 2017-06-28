Home News Four prominent Okun indigenes distance selves from Melaye
Four prominent Okun indigenes distance selves from Melaye

Image result for Four prominent Okun indigenes distance selves from MelayeFour prominent citizens of Okunland in Kogi State are distancing themselves from a purported support for the Senator Dino Melaye

Professor Eyitayo Lambo, retired Maj.-Gen. Julius Oshanupin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Bayo Ojo and Tunde Ipinmisho, say their signatures were forged in a statement affirming support for Melaye and credited to Okun Development Initiative.

The men in a statement denied any affiliation with the Okun Development Initiative and demanded an immediate retraction and apology, adding that they would: “go to any length to resist attempt by anybody or group to draw them into the mess in Kogi State.”

