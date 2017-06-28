Four prominent Okun indigenes distance selves from Melaye

Four prominent citizens of Okunland in Kogi State are distancing themselves from a purported support for the Senator Dino Melaye

Professor Eyitayo Lambo, retired Maj.-Gen. Julius Oshanupin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Bayo Ojo and Tunde Ipinmisho, say their signatures were forged in a statement affirming support for Melaye and credited to Okun Development Initiative.

The men in a statement denied any affiliation with the Okun Development Initiative and demanded an immediate retraction and apology, adding that they would: “go to any length to resist attempt by anybody or group to draw them into the mess in Kogi State.”