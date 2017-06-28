Home Business France plans €1bn investment in Nigeria’s oil industry
France plans €1bn investment in Nigeria's oil industry

Image result for French govt to invest one billion euros in Nigeria's oil and gas sectorThe french government says it has set aside about one billion euros to be invested in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, stating that Nigeria remains her first economic trading partner in Africa.

France ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer made this known when the Group General manager , Public affairs division of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Ndu Ughamadu led a delegation to his office in Abuja.

Gauer commended the federal government for stemming the Niger-Delta insecurity situation noting that French companies have significant investment in the country’s oil and gas sector and intends to further strengthen it.

NNPC spokesperson stressed that the corporation is opened to investment opportunities from the french government and other investors across the world.

Short term reforms in Nigeria’s sea ports, airports, immigration among others is yet to deliver tangible changes for small and medium-scale enterprises.

A prominent pharmaceutical manufacturer in the country says government ministries, department and agencies are slowing down processes towards the implementation of a robust industrial plan.

Nigeria’s economy looking bright again after the presidency signed an executive order to enhance transparency and efficiency in the business environment.

It is hope rising for manufacturers and other key players in the economic sector as this is intended to ease doing business in Nigeria.

