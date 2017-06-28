France plans €1bn investment in Nigeria’s oil industry

The french government says it has set aside about one billion euros to be invested in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, stating that Nigeria remains her first economic trading partner in Africa.

France ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer made this known when the Group General manager , Public affairs division of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Ndu Ughamadu led a delegation to his office in Abuja.

Gauer commended the federal government for stemming the Niger-Delta insecurity situation noting that French companies have significant investment in the country’s oil and gas sector and intends to further strengthen it.

NNPC spokesperson stressed that the corporation is opened to investment opportunities from the french government and other investors across the world.

