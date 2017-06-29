French govt. to invest 1b Euros in Nigeria’s oil & gas sector

The French government has said that it has set aside about one billion euros to be invested in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, stating that Nigeria remains her first economic trading partner in Africa

France ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer made this known when the Group General manager , Public affairs division of the Nigeria National petroleum corporation, Ndu Ughamadu led a delegation to his office in Abuja.

The french Ambassador commended the federal government for stemming the Nigeria Delta insecurity situation noting that French companies have significant investment in the country’s oil and gas sector.

NNPC spokesperson stressed that the corporation is opened to investment opportunities from the french government and investors.