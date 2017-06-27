Gov Masari to organise summit on LG funding

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari has expressed his administration’s readiness to organise a summit aimed at discussing how to ensure regular funding of local government in the state.

Aminu Masari dropped the hint, when he received the Emir of Katsina at the old government house in Katsina, as part of Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

TVC News reporter, Awwal Ibrahim reports that governor Masari says it has become imperative to address issues related to Local Government Administration in the state through a meeting attended by relevant stakeholders.

The Governor also opened up on the possibility of conducting Local Council elections in the state.

He charged people in the state to be security conscious and report suspicious movement and activities around them.

Masari however cautioned against deforestation and trespassing into grazing reserves in the state so as to avoid farmers-herdsmen clashes.

Earlier, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman applauded Governor Masari’s strides in the Health, Agriculture and education sectors, but called for more efforts in the education sector, especially in the areas of infrastructure and manpower development.

The emir called for the reintroduction of teacher training colleges, which according to him would inject more qualified and dedicated manpower into the education sector.

Former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kumasi, and Justice Musa Danladi who were part of the celebrations, charged youths in Northern Nigeria to Concentrate on how to develop the region, instead of resorting to violent agitations.