Governor Dickson inaugurates Ijaw National reconciliation committee

Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson has urged Ijaw people irrespective of their political affiliations to project a united front for the actualization on the aspiration of a Ijaw nation.

The governor said this at the inauguration of the Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee made up of elders from different state of the Ijaw ethnic Nationality.

One of the terms of reference given to members of the Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee is to identify existing conflicts and provide a platform for mediation and Reconciliation of disputes in the Ijaw National Congress.

The Ijaw National Congress has been locked in a leadership tussle since the death of its former President, Senator Tari Sekibo on November the 8th, 2013.

To deal with crisis rocking the INC, Governor Seriake Dickson inaugurated the Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee with King Alfred Diete-Spiff as Chairman and former Deputy Governor of Rivers State Gabriel

Toby as Deputy.

The Bayelsa governor wants the committee to identify existing conflicts and provide a platform for reconciliation.

Members of the Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee are aware of the task at hand, but are also committed to actualizing their mandate.

Governor Dickson is championing the cause for the unity of the pan-Ijaw elite body – a task earlier performed when he inaugurated a body to settle the crisis in the INC youth arm, the IYC.