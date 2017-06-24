Home News Governor Dickson inaugurates State Security Volunteers
Governor Dickson inaugurates State Security Volunteers

Image result for Governor Dickson inaugurates State Security VolunteersBayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson says the state’s volunteer service will be empowered to recruit about eight thousand youths to work with security agencies in maintaining law and order by providing community-based intelligence.

Governor Dickson who inaugurated the vigilante coordinators at the conference room of government house, Yenagoa said his administration his committed to its promise of a zero tolerance to crime,

He further warned that the life and security of Bayelsans cannot be endangered by the political aspirations of anyone.

