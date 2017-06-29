Home Politics Governor Ishaku, Taraba Assembly Speaker mourn late Suntai
Image result for danbaba suntaiGovernor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and the speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon. Abel Peter Diah, have described the late former Governor of the state Capt, Danbaba Danfulani Suntai as a treasure that would be hard t0 come by.

Ishaku in a statement by his Special Assistant on News Media, Nelson Len said that Mr Suntai would be remembered for all his contributions and great memories in the development of Taraba State.

While the speaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to TVC News, said that the shining star and pillar of Taraba State has gone when his service is mostly needed.

He however sympathised with the family of the late Suntai and urged the good people of the state to pray for the repose of his soul. The statement added that the ex Governor died hours to his birthday.

Mr Suntai died in a US hospital while rehabilitating from injuries sustained during a plane crash in October 2012

He died at the age of 66.

