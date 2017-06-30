Home News Governors move to rehabilitate Nigerian prisons
Governors move to rehabilitate Nigerian prisons

Image result for Nigerian prisonsState Governors have agreed on the need to rehabilitate prisons in the country.

This decision was reached at the National Economic Council meeting for the month of June.

Council directed that states that have the capacity should move to quickly lend a helping hand in providing facilities that will help in decongesting prisons and improving the living conditions of inmates.

Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazzau had presented a memo to Council detailing the sorry condition of structures and logistics in the prison system

Council agreed on the need for the private and public sectors to collaborate in achieving a more effective and humane prison service.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS also presented a memo, estimating that about three million people presently live with HIV/AIDS in the country.

It proposed that between 0.5% to 1% of monthly Federation Allocation to states should be set aside for financing the implementation of the HIV/AIDS Programme.

Meanwhile, Finance minister Kemi Adeosun intimated Council that a balance of N2.3 billion was left in the Excess Crude Account, while also speaking on the Budget Support Loan Facility.

It was also disclosed to Council that about Eighteen MDA’s are now being audited, while audits have already been completed in ten MDAs.

