Hate speeches: Osinbajo warns social media influencers

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the nation’s armed forces to monitor the cyberspace if ethnic chauvinism and divisive elements must be defeated.

He says the call for secession by the Independent People of Biafra, and the threat to Igbo by Arewa youth are products of hate speeches, fuelled by the social media.

Tesem Akende reports that Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in company of senior government officials at the Armed Forces Command and Staff college, Jaji headed straight to the Danjuma hall, where students of senior course 39 had been waiting.

Osinbajo was guest of honour at the occasion which marked the end of 48 weeks of intensive training.

The students, 187 of them, were drawn from the military formations and were trained in maritime, land and air warfare. On this day, they are conferred with the award of passed staff course, Psc.

The acting President also used the day to talk about the quest for secession in the southeast, and threat against Igbos in the north among others.He kicked against rise in ethnic chauvinism and extremist ideas.

Osinbajo called on citizens to draw lessons from India and Italy.

He said threats to national unity are now been exacerbated by cyber space.It’s what he said needs to be checked fast.

Osinbajo believes a new and united Nigeria is possible.Ten students were drawn from sister African countries, while staff from ministries, departments and agencies of government also took part in the course.