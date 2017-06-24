Home News Herdsmen attack: Ondo non indigenes protest against death of farmer
Image result for Herdsmen attack: Non indigenes protest against killing of farmer in OndoHundreds of non indigenes residing in communities along Igbatoro in Akure North local government area of Ondo state have protested against the alleged killing of one of them, Linus Ogehee by some herdsmen.

The protesters including youths and some women barricaded the Igbatoro road chanting Fulani herdsmen must go.

The aggrieved demonstrators alleged that some herdsmen who were pursued from Olu Falae’s farm by the police invaded the community and causing unnecessary tension in the various camps in Igbatoro.

