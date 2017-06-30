Home-based Eagles to begin preparation for Cameroon clash

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr will begin his preparation for Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon with home-based players.

Nigeria face Cameroon in the first game of the double-header in Uyo on August 28th and travel to Yaoundé for the reverse tie 3 days later.

Super Eagles’ Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye confirmed that that Rohr would start preparations for the matches with the 44 players named last week by his assistant, Salisu Yusuf for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Nigeria lead their world cup qualifying group on 6 points from 2 games, with Cameroon second on 2 points.