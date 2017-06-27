IBB calls for restructuring of Nigeria

Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has joined calls for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He made this known in his Eid-el-fitri message to Nigerians. IBB also condemned the spate of hate speeches from different groups in the country.

He said restructuring can no longer be wished away even though the country has survived a lot of crisis in the past.

The former military head of state also advocated for the adoption of state policing, adding that the initial fears that state governors will misuse the officers of the state police have become dead.