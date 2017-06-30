Home News Inter-agency cooperation : Security agencies to hold nationwide route march
News
Nigeria
0

Inter-agency cooperation : Security agencies to hold nationwide route march

0
0
now viewing

Inter-agency cooperation : Security agencies to hold nationwide route march

now playing

Privatisation of refineries : PENGASSAN asks F.G. to be cautious

now playing

Raid on Namadi Sambo's home : Journalists kick at shoot-at-sight threat

now playing

Paris Club refunds : Court grants SERAP permission for judicial review

now playing

Presidency defends retention of presidential jet in London

now playing

We have court order to detain Evans for 3 months - Police

Image result for Nigerian security chiefsSecurity and response agencies in Nigeria are set to hold a nationwide route march this Saturday that will see military, police, EFCC, DSS, FRSC and other personnel embarking on long exercises.

The Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA) disclosed this at a briefing at the Defence headquarters in Abuja where they urged Nigerians not to panic when they see such movement of security personnel.

The event is also an outcome of consultations following constant clashes and rivalry between security personnel in Nigeria.

This has led to the leadership of the organizations uniting to promote inter-agency cooperation through route marches and sporting activities.

Related Posts

Privatisation of refineries : PENGASSAN asks F.G. to be cautious

TVCN 0

Raid on Namadi Sambo’s home : Journalists kick at shoot-at-sight threat

TVCN 0

Paris Club refunds : Court grants SERAP permission for judicial review

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Privatisation of refineries : PENGASSAN asks F.G. to be cautious

0
Close