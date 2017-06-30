Inter-agency cooperation : Security agencies to hold nationwide route march

Security and response agencies in Nigeria are set to hold a nationwide route march this Saturday that will see military, police, EFCC, DSS, FRSC and other personnel embarking on long exercises.

The Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA) disclosed this at a briefing at the Defence headquarters in Abuja where they urged Nigerians not to panic when they see such movement of security personnel.

The event is also an outcome of consultations following constant clashes and rivalry between security personnel in Nigeria.

This has led to the leadership of the organizations uniting to promote inter-agency cooperation through route marches and sporting activities.