Table Tennis
ITTF Africa cup: Nigeria, Egypt to rekindle rivalry in Morocco

ITTF Africa cup: Nigeria, Egypt to rekindle rivalry in Morocco

Image result for ITTF Africa cupThe ITTF Africa cup has been confirmed to serve off on July the 1st in Morocco.

The three-day championship will serves as qualifier for the ITTF World Cups with winners in the men and women events representing Africa at the global tournaments holding later in the year.

African best table tennis playing nations – Nigeria and Egypt will catch the attention of fans as both countries rekindle their rivalry in the sport.

Every country competing at the championship are expected to register four players made up of two men and two women while defending champions – Egypt will have six players made up of three male and three female.

 

