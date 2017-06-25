Home News Kano shooting : Gunmen kill four in attack on police checkpoint
Kano shooting : Gunmen kill four in attack on police checkpoint

Image result for Kano shooting : Gunmen kill four in attack on police checkpointNo fewer than four people were said to have been killed Saturday night when some unknown gun men opened fire on policemen at a checkpoint on Club Road, in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria.

The attack occurred few hours to the commencement of Eid-el-Fitr festivities in the state.

Some eye witnesses gathered that a policeman and a security guard at King’s Garden died on the spot, while another policeman was critically injured.

Security sources said the attackers, who were on motorcycle, took away the rifle of the slain policeman.

Details from the Kano Police command are sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

