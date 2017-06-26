Home News Katsina Governor Masari warns Nigerians against unguarded utterances
Katsina Governor Masari warns Nigerians against unguarded utterances

Image result for aminu masariKatsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari warned citizens to watch their utterance in order not to disunity among Nigerians.

He was speaking shortly after observing the Eid-El-Fitr prayer in Katsina.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to people in the state for their prayers and support to both the state and federal government and for the President Buhari in particular.

On his part,  the Emir of Daura Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar, called on People to be law abiding  and to  pray for sustenance of peace and unity in the County.

The Emir also prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

