Keep off the road or risk closure, Ambode tells Agbado Oke-Odo Market traders

The Lagos State Government has warned traders to stop displaying their goods on the road beyond the confines of the market, as it causes traffic gridlock.

He says such markets would be closed.

The Governor gave the warning at a meeting with leaders of Agbado Oke-Odo Market held at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He say the activities of the traders had reached a level which the State Government could no longer condone.

Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello who represented the Governor, said the traders also dump their refuse on the road.

Responding on behalf of the market leaders, Mukaila Oyinlola, said that they had warned the traders but they have consistently ignored them.