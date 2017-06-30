Klitschko favours Vegas for Joshua rematch

Nigerians expecting to see a world title boxing bout in the country may have to wait a little longer as Wladimir Klitschko’s camp prefers Las Vegas for the heavyweight title rematch with World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua.

Nigeria, Dubai and Cardiff have been on the card as possible destinations for the rematch after Joshua defeated the Ukrainian to claim the unified world heavyweight titles in London last April.

Joshua retained his IBF title and gained the WBA and IBO belts after stopping the 41-year-old Klitschko in the 11th round in the British capital.

The Nigerian born British boxer is expected to pay a visit to Nigeria before the rematch with Klitschko.