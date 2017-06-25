Lawmaker tasks youths on value re-orientation

Nigerian youths must take firm decisions on issues relating to patriotism, value re-orientation and renewed commitment to nation building.

A member of the Osun state House of Assembly, Olaunde Olatunji gave this charge during a lecture organized by the students of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Osun state university, Okuku campus.

Olatunji while speaking on the topic: ‘The role of the Nigerian youths in national development’ said Nigerian youths must take advantage of their strength and numerical advantage to contribute meaningfully to the development of the Nigerian nation.

The lawmaker who condemned what he called constant demands for leadership roles by the Nigerian youths without prerequisite self-preparation for such roles explained that the youths must strive to develop themselves ahead of diverse roles in national development.

He maintained that Nigerian youths must stop pushing blames of national woes on leaders of the country but think of what and how they could contribute to the development of the Nigeria project.