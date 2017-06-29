Lawyer institutes lawsuit for Magu’s removal

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed October 10th, to hear a suit filed by an Abuja based lawyer, seeking the removal of Ibrahim Magu, as Acting Chairman of the EFCC.

The suit has as defendants, the Senate President, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the EFCC and its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

At Thursday’s court proceedings, counsel to the Senate President, Mohammed Galadima prayed the court to adjourn the matter as he is yet to take delivery of the case file, noting also that he will require time to regularise the court processes.

The plaintiff spoke on why he had instituted the lawsuit.