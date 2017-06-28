Home Business Manufacturer urges MDAs to support FG
Business
0

Manufacturer urges MDAs to support FG

0
0
now viewing

Manufacturer urges MDAs to support FG

now playing

France plans €1bn investment in Nigeria’s oil industry

now playing

Trade unions protest on French Parliament's opening day

now playing

Southern elder statesmen hold inter-ethnic dialogue

now playing

Nigerian female Army Officer, Yetunde Odunuga wins Gold Medal in boxing

now playing

Republicans delay vote on bill to replace Obamacare

Image result for Stella OkoliA leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council, Stella Okoli says doing business is still not easy.

The international monetary fund projected a 0.8 percent rise in Nigeria’s economy this year.

But Stella Okoli believes Small and Medium Scale Enterprises are still suffocating under harsh tax regimes and high interest rates.

Manufacturers believe with the launch of the economic growth and recovery plan, there is a brighter outlook for the economy this year.

 

Related Posts

France plans €1bn investment in Nigeria’s oil industry

TVCN 0

Ogun govt says N400m loan unclaimed by SMEs

TVCN 0

Abia govt trains 36,000 youths in I.C.T.

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

France plans €1bn investment in Nigeria’s oil industry

0
Close