Manufacturer urges MDAs to support FG

A leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council, Stella Okoli says doing business is still not easy.

The international monetary fund projected a 0.8 percent rise in Nigeria’s economy this year.

But Stella Okoli believes Small and Medium Scale Enterprises are still suffocating under harsh tax regimes and high interest rates.

Manufacturers believe with the launch of the economic growth and recovery plan, there is a brighter outlook for the economy this year.