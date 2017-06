As Muslim faithful all over the world warm up For the celebration of Eid il Fitri , Muslim leaders have been enjoined to emulate prophet Mohammed .

Speaking at a Ramadan lecture hosted by Surulere local government with the theme “Leadership in Islam”, scholars enjoined all Muslims to continue to follow the tenets of Islam even after the fasting.

They added that Muslims should shun all the vices that they abandoned during Ramadan and embrace the teachings of the Holy Quran.