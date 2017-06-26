Home News Muslims in Sokoto celebrate 2017 Eid-El-Fitr
Muslims in Sokoto celebrate 2017 Eid-El-Fitr

Image result for Muslims in Sokoto celebrate 2017 Eid-El-FitrMuslims in Sokoto state joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the 2017 Eid-El-Fitr as they observed Eid-prayers at the Sokoto state Eid-ground.

The two Raka’at prayers was led by Imam Malami Liman and saw the attendance of  prominent members of the Sokoto caliphate led by the  Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III, as well as Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tabuwal.

The celebration was marked with a mini Dabar hosted at the palace of the Sultan.

The need for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians was stressed by the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal commended the Sultan for the leading role he has been playing in efforts to achieve a united Nigeria.

Tambuwal said citizens must continue to support government efforts towards salvaging the nation.

 

