National unity : Nigerian youths cautioned against reckless statements

Nigerian youths have been warned to avoid reckless statements that threaten the unity of the country.

Some notable Nigerians, including a traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Francis Agbede and Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi gave the warning at a book launch in Akure, the state capital.

The book was written in honour of the Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Oba Francis Agbede warned that those beating the drums of war should be cautioned, stressing the need for Nigerians to remain united.

On his part, Fayemi lauded the steps taken so far by acting president Yemi Osinbajo and urged Nigerian youths to Shun reckless statements.

The book titled, ‘A Credible Leader’ was written by Lewis Asubiojo.