N/Delta Peace lecture: Confab report, true federalism, others key – Participants

True Federalism, implementation of the Confab Report and Signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law sum up a Roadmap to Sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

This, participants at a lecture in Warri, Delta State said will deal with the cry over marginalization and secessionist plans by any tribe or region in Nigeria.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that when youths of the oil-rich Niger Delta accepted the Federal Government’s Amnesty programme instituted by the Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s administration in 2009, Nigeria’s oil reserves appreciated considerably.

The status quo was halted in recent times by the emergence of the Niger Delta Avengers, reducing crude oil production by 200, 000 barrels per day in November, 2016.

With less or no attacks on oil facilities these days credited to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the region, participants at a lecture in Warri brainstorm on a roadmap to sustainable peace in the region.

Oghene Emmanuel representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, Lagos who stood in for the Deputy Speaker joined others to proffer solutions to the Niger Delta problem.