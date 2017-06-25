Home Business New aqua zone unveiled at Hi-impact amusement park and resort
Business
0

New aqua zone unveiled at Hi-impact amusement park and resort

0
0
now viewing

New aqua zone unveiled at Hi-impact amusement park and resort

now playing

16 killed as suicide bombers attack University of Maiduguri

now playing

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

now playing

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

now playing

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

now playing

Commonwealth Youth Games : Dalung urges athletes to work hard

Image result for Hi-impact amusement park and resortFun has just got real at the Hi-impact planet amusement park and resort along Kilometer 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The unveiling of a new Aqua zone at the entertainment resort that boasts of more than forty five exciting games is dream come true for children and adults that love fun.

 

The official inauguration of the aqua zone, a water coaster that responds to every aquatic fantasy ensures that Hi-impact planet amusement park and resort becomes the preferred tourist destination in Nigeria.

The owners of the amusement park say that Hi-impact planet delivers on all fun expectations.

When guests hopped in to enjoy the water coaster, they could not contain their excitement. For them, Fun just got real at Hi-impact planet.

 

The ambience of the African jungle, the fire spewing Gorilla, the kingly lions and majestic elephant typify the African theme of Hi-impact planet amusement park.

 

Related Posts

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

TVCN 0

Afreximbank raises $750m Eurobond for African borrowers

TVCN 0

South African sugar farm workers prepare for strike

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

CBN meets SME operators in Lagos

0
Close