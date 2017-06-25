New aqua zone unveiled at Hi-impact amusement park and resort

Fun has just got real at the Hi-impact planet amusement park and resort along Kilometer 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The unveiling of a new Aqua zone at the entertainment resort that boasts of more than forty five exciting games is dream come true for children and adults that love fun.

The official inauguration of the aqua zone, a water coaster that responds to every aquatic fantasy ensures that Hi-impact planet amusement park and resort becomes the preferred tourist destination in Nigeria.

The owners of the amusement park say that Hi-impact planet delivers on all fun expectations.

When guests hopped in to enjoy the water coaster, they could not contain their excitement. For them, Fun just got real at Hi-impact planet.

The ambience of the African jungle, the fire spewing Gorilla, the kingly lions and majestic elephant typify the African theme of Hi-impact planet amusement park.