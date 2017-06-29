New Delta Avengers call off attack plan on oil facilities

There was relief in Delta State after the news that militant group, New Delta Avengers had called off its plan to cripple oil production in the state via attacks on oil facilities.

Following the group’s face-off with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration on development of oil communities and funding of the state oil producing areas commission, DESOPADEC, it had threatened to resume hostilities targeting oil facilities and production platforms in the state.

In a volt-face, the group’s leaders stated in a statement that they were retracting the threat in deference to calls for peace by Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The statement read : “In deference to your authority on issues involving our development and efforts to change the tide of perpetual underdevelopment and treatment as 2nd class citizens of this nation, the highest command of the NDA has decided to shelve our planned attack on major oil facilities in the region from June 30, 2017.

“Without prejudice to any ongoing discussion with the Federal Government, we hope that the window of peace will afford you time to take up the issues as you promised with Delta state government.”

The document was signed by five members of the group representing the five allegedly marginalized oil bearing tribes. They urged Chief Clark to reciprocate their gesture by following up on his promise to ensure justice.