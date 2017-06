Newcastle United are in talks with Liverpool over a possible loan deal for Nigerian-born English defender, Sheyi Ojo.

Newcastle are hopeful of bringing in the 20-year-old and giving him the experience Jurgen Klopp is looking for next season.

Klopp wants Ojo closer to first-team action but may need convincing that Newcastle would be the right move for him.

The Magpies tried to sign Ojo in January but their bid was rejected back then as Klopp wanted a closer look at the player in the FA Cup.