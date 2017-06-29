NGO to help FG tackle 17 million housing deficit

The African Farmers and Cultural Organisation, a Non Governmental Organisation has said it will help the government to address the 17 million housing deficit in the country.

The Organization has mapped out plans to provide 5.5 million housing units for Nigerians.

The President and Founder of AFCO, Prince Chukwunwike Esiole, at the formal unveiling of the firm in Lagos said in the next 10 years, the rapid growth of Nigeria’s urban population is expected to create a new demand for infrastructure.

Esiole added that Nigeria has failed to keep pace with its growing populace and therefore did not design adequate measures to create affordable housing.