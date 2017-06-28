Nigerian female Army Officer, Yetunde Odunuga wins Gold Medal in boxing

One of Nigeria’s boxers to the African boxing championship in Congo Brazaville Yetunde Odunuga, has won Gold.

Yetunde, a Nigerian Army officer is the only Nigerian pugilist to clinch a medal at the tournament.

She emerged winner in the women’s lightweight category and her win qualifies her for the world boxing championship scheduled for Berlin, Germany in August.

Meanwhile her compatriots were all on the losing side as Egowa Richard was ousted by Moroccan Ouahdi Chouaib in the quarter finals of the men’s 81kg light heavyweight while Umeh Osita also lost in the men’s 69 kg welterweight to Mauritius’ Clair Merven.

Rilwan Lawal, lost in the quarter finals of the men’s lightweight to Morocco’s Mohamed Hamout while Caroline Linus also crashed out.