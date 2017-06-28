Home Boxing Nigerian female Army Officer, Yetunde Odunuga wins Gold Medal in boxing
Boxing
News
Nigeria
Sports
0

Nigerian female Army Officer, Yetunde Odunuga wins Gold Medal in boxing

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian female Army Officer, Yetunde Odunuga wins Gold Medal in boxing

now playing

Republicans delay vote on bill to replace Obamacare

now playing

Ogun govt says N400m loan unclaimed by SMEs

now playing

Ethnic agitation: Osinbajo vows to address grievances, calls for calm

now playing

Ondo youths protest against rise in cult activities

now playing

Ambode reiterates govt's commitment to protect rights of citizens

Image result for African Boxing Championship: Nigeria's Yetunde wins gold in lightweight categoryOne of Nigeria’s boxers to the African boxing championship in Congo Brazaville Yetunde Odunuga, has won Gold.

Yetunde, a Nigerian Army officer is the only Nigerian pugilist to clinch a medal at the tournament.

She emerged winner in the women’s lightweight category and her win qualifies her for the world boxing championship scheduled for Berlin, Germany in August.

Meanwhile her compatriots were all on the losing side as Egowa Richard was ousted by Moroccan Ouahdi Chouaib in the quarter finals of the men’s 81kg light heavyweight while Umeh Osita also lost in the men’s 69 kg welterweight to Mauritius’ Clair Merven.

Rilwan Lawal, lost in the quarter finals of the men’s lightweight to Morocco’s Mohamed Hamout while Caroline Linus also crashed out.

Related Posts

Republicans delay vote on bill to replace Obamacare

TVCN 0

Ogun govt says N400m loan unclaimed by SMEs

TVCN 0

Ethnic agitation: Osinbajo vows to address grievances, calls for calm

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
America

Republicans delay vote on bill to replace Obamacare

0
Close