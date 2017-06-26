Home Politics Nigeria’s unity not negotiable-Osinbajo
Nigeria's unity not negotiable-Osinbajo

Nigeria's unity not negotiable-Osinbajo

Image result for Nigeria's unity non-negotiable - OsinbajoActing President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed that the unity of the country is not negotiable and all citizens must strive that Nigeria remains one country.

He gave this charge while receiving a delegation of the Muslim faithful in Abuja.

It was the first time the Acting President will receive a Sallah homage and he was quick to emphasize the need for unity of purpose among Nigerians insisting that the best principles of humanity are enshrined in the two major faiths.

He stressed that the Buhari Administration is committed to ensuring it meets the needs of majority of the Nigerian people.

Re-echoing President Buhari’s goodwill message to Nigerians, Osinbajo insisted that the country’s unity in diversity is what makes the country revered and feared in the comity of nations.

He also believes the strength of the country is the reason why Nigerians continue to excel in what ever situation and location they find themselves.

He prayed for the good health and quick return  of President Buhari  because the country would be the better for it.

Messages of good will and cards were presented to the Acting President by the Acting Chief Imam of the Abuja National  Mosque, residents of the FCT and representatives of the Abuja chapter of the  Christian Association of Nigeria who had come to felicitate with the Muslim Ummah.

