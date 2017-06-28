NNPC/Shell Cup: MVP to get UK Varsity’s scholarship

The two best players of this year’s All Nigeria Secondary School Football Championship will get scholarships from the Feyenoord Football Academy and the University of Sussex in England.

University of Sussex have joined the Feyenoord Academy and organisers of the Nigeria school football tournament to help young people combine sports and education.

Four schools from across the country converge on Lagos this weekend for the finale of the tournament popularly known as the Shell Cup.

Despite the threat of Boko Haram in the North- East, Government secondary School Lamisula, Maiduguri have reached the finals.

They join Henson Demonstration School Benin, Sambo Secondary School Gusau and Holy Ghost College Owerri for semi final and final which hold on the 2nd and 4th of July.