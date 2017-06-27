Okorocha promises to upgrade police training school

Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha says he will rehabilitate the state police command training school.

He gave this assurance when the Deputy Inspector General, in charge of training and strategy in the south east and north east, Emmanuel Inyang paid him a courtesy visit.

The D.I.G and the state commissioner of police,Chris Ezike has visited the Government house to seek the governor’s support.

They want the government to assist the Nigerian police in fixing the abandoned police training school in Nekede in Owerri, since the training for new set of policemen will begin in September.

Okorocha, while addressing his guests said the Nigerian police remains one of the best, and assured that he will do all within his power to help the force.

He also assured the police boss that the police training school will wear a new look soon.

The governor also went tour of the training school and was shocked at the level of dilapidation.

Okorocha promised to do his best make Imo police command a model in the country.