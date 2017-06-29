Ondo: 21 suspected cultists arraigned in Akure

Twenty-one suspected cultists have been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for carrying out some deadly attacks in some areas in the state capital.

The cultists who are members of Aiye and Eye confraternities were arrested by police detectives at different locations in Akure.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said the twenty-one suspects are part of over forty suspects arrested by men and officers of the command.

The trial judge ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody.