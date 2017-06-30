Ondo lawmaker tasks politicians to be accountable

A member of the House of Representatives, Afe Olowookere has stressed the need for Nigerian lawmakers to be accountable to the electorate.

Olowookere was speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital while presenting empowerment materials to over one hundred people from his constituency.

The lawmaker decried the situation where many federal lawmakers abandon the electorate who voted them into office.

He noted that it is sad that many people don’t know the duties of their lawmakers who are elected to make laws.

Olowookere who is representing Akure North/South in the House of Representatives said efforts should be geared towards alleviating the sufferings of the masses.