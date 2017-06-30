Home Politics Ondo lawmaker tasks politicians to be accountable
Politics
0

Ondo lawmaker tasks politicians to be accountable

0
0
now viewing

Ondo lawmaker tasks politicians to be accountable

now playing

Army/Shi'ite scuffle : Court fixes July 6th for judgement

now playing

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

now playing

Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

now playing

Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

now playing

Tackling corruption : Osinbajo says it's costly to recover stolen funds

Image result for House of Representatives, Afe OlowookereA member of the House of Representatives, Afe Olowookere has stressed the need for Nigerian lawmakers to be accountable to the electorate.
Olowookere was speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital while presenting empowerment materials to over one hundred people from his constituency.

The lawmaker decried the situation where many federal lawmakers abandon the electorate who voted them into office.

He noted that it is sad that many people don’t know the duties of their lawmakers who are elected to make laws.

Olowookere who is representing Akure North/South in the House of Representatives said efforts should be geared towards alleviating the sufferings of the masses.

Related Posts

Rivers PDP to appeal Sekibo’s sack

TVCN 0

U.S. Independence : American envoys host Nigerians

TVCN 0

German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriage

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Politics

Rivers PDP to appeal Sekibo’s sack

0
Close