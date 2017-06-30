Home News Ondo police embark on massive raids on criminal hideouts
News
Nigeria
0

Ondo police embark on massive raids on criminal hideouts

0
0
now viewing

Ondo police embark on massive raids on criminal hideouts

now playing

Governors move to rehabilitate Nigerian prisons

now playing

Dearth of social amenities hits Taraba IDP camp

now playing

Inter-agency cooperation : Security agencies to hold nationwide route march

now playing

Privatisation of refineries : PENGASSAN asks F.G. to be cautious

now playing

Raid on Namadi Sambo's home : Journalists kick at shoot-at-sight threat

Image result for Ondo police embark on massive raids on criminal hideoutsThe police in Ondo state have begun twenty-four hours surveillance in areas identified as black spots to rid the state of criminals.

The state commissioner of Police, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison disclosed this at a meeting with senior police officers in Akure, the state capital.

The meeting became imperative because of the recent upsurge in criminal activities in the state in the last two weeks.

Harrison noted that over thirty-suspects have been arrested in connection with recent cult related killings in Akure.

She noted that relevant information given to the police by members of the public assisted the command in the arrest of the cultists who are currently standing trial in court.

The police boss added that the command would carried out massive raids of abandoned buildings and other criminal hideouts to ensure that criminal are flushed out of the state.

Related Posts

Governors move to rehabilitate Nigerian prisons

TVCN 0

Dearth of social amenities hits Taraba IDP camp

TVCN 0

Inter-agency cooperation : Security agencies to hold nationwide route march

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Governors move to rehabilitate Nigerian prisons

0
Close