Ondo police embark on massive raids on criminal hideouts

The police in Ondo state have begun twenty-four hours surveillance in areas identified as black spots to rid the state of criminals.

The state commissioner of Police, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison disclosed this at a meeting with senior police officers in Akure, the state capital.

The meeting became imperative because of the recent upsurge in criminal activities in the state in the last two weeks.

Harrison noted that over thirty-suspects have been arrested in connection with recent cult related killings in Akure.

She noted that relevant information given to the police by members of the public assisted the command in the arrest of the cultists who are currently standing trial in court.

The police boss added that the command would carried out massive raids of abandoned buildings and other criminal hideouts to ensure that criminal are flushed out of the state.