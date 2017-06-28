Home News Osun govt preaches religious tolerance
Osun govt preaches religious tolerance

Image result for Osun govt preaches religious toleranceOsun state government says it is committed to the promotion of activities that have direct bearing with socio economic development and wellbeing of its people.

The Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Tourism and Culture, Taiwo Oluga stated this in Osogbo at a post Ramadan programme organised by the state government .

Oluga says government will continue to promote religious tolerance among its people and will not support one religion against the other since Nigeria is a secular state.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III called on Nigerians to advocate for justice and good governance that will guarantee peace and development of the nation.

He warned Nigerians to stop heating up the polity that may lead to the destabilisation of the nation.

The Sultan maintains that there is no geo-political zone in the nation that is not faced with its own peculiar challenges, but says  these should be addressed through lawful means.

Agitations from different regional groups in the nation  had increased tension among Nigerians in recent times,   but a visit like this would help reduce tension  and encourage Nigerians that they can live in any part of the country without fear of harassment.

