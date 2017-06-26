Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

Crystal Palace are ready to back new boss Frank De Boer with a move for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Eagles are poised to confirm the former Ajax boss within days as Sam Allardyce’s replacement.

They will now rival West Ham and Leicester in the race to sign the 20-year-old Nigerian star currently not wanted by Pep Guardiola.

City, who are targeting a number of top-line stars in this summer’s transfer window, will insert a buy-back option into any deal for Iheanacho.

Palace are looking to boost their options up front next season despite a productive end to the season for Christian Benteke.