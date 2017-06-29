Home News Paris Club refunds : Court grants SERAP permission for judicial review
News
Nigeria
0

Paris Club refunds : Court grants SERAP permission for judicial review

0
0
now viewing

Paris Club refunds : Court grants SERAP permission for judicial review

now playing

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

now playing

Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

now playing

Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

now playing

Tackling corruption : Osinbajo says it's costly to recover stolen funds

now playing

Budget controversy : Senate insists it has right to tamper with allocations

The Federal high court in Lagos has granted leave to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, to seek an order of mandamus directing the government to publish details of spending of the 388 billion Naira Paris Club Loan refunds.

The funds were allegedly diverted and mismanaged by 35 states.

Justice Muslim Hassan, in a short ruling held that SERAP can proceed with the legal challenge to unravel how exactly 35 states spent the refunds.

The order by Justice Hassan has now cleared the way for SERAP to bring a case against the Federal Government and state governors.

Executive Director, SERAP Adetokunbo Mumuni joined us to talk about this in the video below.

Related Posts

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

TVCN 0

Certificate forgery : Abuja High Court clears Andy Uba

TVCN 0

Debt crisis : Etisalat Chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

0
Close