Paris Club refunds : Court grants SERAP permission for judicial review

The Federal high court in Lagos has granted leave to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, to seek an order of mandamus directing the government to publish details of spending of the 388 billion Naira Paris Club Loan refunds.

The funds were allegedly diverted and mismanaged by 35 states.

Justice Muslim Hassan, in a short ruling held that SERAP can proceed with the legal challenge to unravel how exactly 35 states spent the refunds.

The order by Justice Hassan has now cleared the way for SERAP to bring a case against the Federal Government and state governors.

Executive Director, SERAP Adetokunbo Mumuni joined us to talk about this in the video below.