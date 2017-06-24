PDP tells Wike to probe fresh allegations against Amaechi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State has called for investigation into fresh allegations of financial misappropriation of state funds by former Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

The former Governor was accused of diverting millions of naira meant for Local Government Administration to the empowerment project of the former first lady, Judith Amaechi on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State has denied these allegations noting that it was rather the incumbent governor Nyesom Wike who was responsible for extorting monies from political office holders during his time as chief of staff to his predecessor.