Peace Corps trial : Court fixes July 6th for judgement

Image result for National Commandant, Dickson Akoh arrestedThe Federal High Court in Abuja will on Thursday next week, deliver judgement in the suit filed by the Peace Corps of Nigeria against the Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the DSS, over the unlawful arrest and detention of its National Commandant, Dickson Akoh and 49 others.

The trial judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole fixed the date after taking argument from parties in the matter.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the plaintiff, Kanu Agabi, asked the court to consider  whether the plaintiff  headed a legitimate organisation.

He added that the respondent conceded to the legitimacy of the Organisation but their contention was they carry out operations that are both military and paramilitary.

Agabi argued that this contention on the organisation’s military  activities  has not been substantiated.

In opposition to the suit, counsel to  the Nigerian Police Force,  David Igbodo, argued that, the fact that the corps is registered is not in dispute as a Non Governmental Organisation, as it is registered under Part C of CAMA and can only operate as an NGO.

He further stated that exhibits tendered by the applicants have no relevance that the NGO is not engaging in unlawful activities and committing crimes against the nation.

He also urged the court to dismiss the application as it has become academic, having been charged before Justice John Tsoho of another Abuja Federal High Court.

