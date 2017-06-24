Home Football Plateau Utd focused on title despite defeat against Abia Warrior
Image result for Plateau Utd focused on title despite defeat against Abia WarriorPlateau United are not worried about their 2-1 defeat against Abia Warriors on Matchday 25 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The result halted Plateau United’s charge for a first ever league title as Kennedy Boboye’s side dropped 3 points.

With 45 points after 25 games, Plateau United are the stand-out team at the moment with the most goals scored and also boasting the second-best defence in the league after Nasarawa United.

With only 13 games left to play, the Jos-based side want to focus on their remaining games with eyes firmly on the prize.

