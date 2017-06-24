Plateau Utd focused on title despite defeat against Abia Warrior

Plateau United are not worried about their 2-1 defeat against Abia Warriors on Matchday 25 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The result halted Plateau United’s charge for a first ever league title as Kennedy Boboye’s side dropped 3 points.

With 45 points after 25 games, Plateau United are the stand-out team at the moment with the most goals scored and also boasting the second-best defence in the league after Nasarawa United.

With only 13 games left to play, the Jos-based side want to focus on their remaining games with eyes firmly on the prize.