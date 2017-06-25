Police arrest army officer who belongs to kidnapper Evans’ gang

Kidnap kingpin, chukwudi Onwuamadike alias Evans has made another startling revelation that an army personnel who is a serving Lance corporal in the Nigerian army is a member of his gang.

This is Sequel to the arrest of Evans and his confessing to multiple kidnappings and collection of ransoms.

The army officer, Victor Chukwunonso who is attached to the Nigerian army band corps in Abatti barracks, Surulere Lagos has now been arrested.

He confessed to have followed Evans for kidnapping in lagos three times where he got 2 million, 1.5 million and 3 million naira respectively as his own share.