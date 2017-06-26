Police nab five suspected ritualists in Ondo state

Men of the Ondo state Police Command have arrested five suspected ritualists in an uncompleted building beside the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade Ground, Akure, Ondo state capital.

The suspected ritualists who were said to have been using the abandoned building owned by a retired Judge in the state, as their hideout, were arrested following a tip off.

According to an eye witness, five of the suspects were apprehended by members of the public after a guard within the area fired shot into the air to kill a bird and scared the suspects out of their den.

He explained that the suspects numbering about seven ran out of the building, thinking the gunshot was from security operatives on their trail.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman of the state police command , Femi Joseph, said it has not been established if the arrested suspects are ritualists.

Joseph said that detectives are screening the suspects to know their culpability in the crime and promised that those found culpable would be charged to court.