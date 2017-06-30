Home Business Port users want review of Lilypond concession agreement
Port users want review of Lilypond concession agreement

Image result for Lilypond dry port Terminal LagosThe persisting low container volume at the Lilypond dry port Terminal Lagos, has generated calls for a review of the port concession agreement.

Importers and other port users are feeling frustrated over the reluctance of APMT and Maersk line to stem consignments to the terminal.

 

They say the present mode of operation is adding to the cost of cargo clearance in the form of demurrages and delays.

The low cargo volume at the Lilypond terminal has also made it difficult for the Nigeria Customs Service to operate optimally, especially in meeting its monthly revenue target.

The Lilypond container terminal is the biggest dry port in Nigeria. It was created to ease congestion at the Lagos ports, as well as facilitate trade.

