Presidency defends retention of presidential jet in London

Presidency defends retention of presidential jet in London

Image result for Presidency defends retention of presidential jet in LondonThe Presidency has reacted to criticisms of having a presidential aircraft standing by for President Muhammadu Buhari as he is being treated in London.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in his reaction to the criticisms said most of the dialogue going on about the topic are from those who do not understand protocol around foreign trips by Heads of State.

According to Shehu, for reasons of national security, diplomacy and prestige, no world leader who travels abroad is left without plans for immediate return or possible evacuation.

He added that the Nigerian Armed Forces hold it as point of duty not to abandon their Commander-In-Chief in whichever circumstance he is.

He further clarified that the Nigerian government was assured of a payment that will not exceed 1,000 pound for parking the jet, if a waiver is not granted for free parking.

